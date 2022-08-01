XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.77. 362,879 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,124,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on XpresSpa Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

XpresSpa Group Stock Down 5.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group ( NASDAQ:XSPA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.42 million. XpresSpa Group had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.14%. Analysts expect that XpresSpa Group, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group by 106.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,064 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 29,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the first quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through three segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, and Treat. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, COVID-19, RSV, Flu A&B, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services.

Featured Stories

