XT Energy Group (OTCMKTS:XTNY) Stock Price Down 18.3%

XT Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XTNY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 18.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.
XT Energy Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69.
About XT Energy Group
XT Energy Group, Inc engages in the production of electricity generation systems that combine the compressed air storage technology with photovoltaic panels of the company. It also utilizes proprietary compressed air energy storage power generation technology that can store energy for other alternative energy sources such as using solar, wind, geothermal, and tidal as raw power to regenerate electricity power without the use of fossil fuels or other chemical methods.
