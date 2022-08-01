Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,240,000 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the June 30th total of 13,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.81. 128,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,753,879. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803,111 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $62,726,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,164,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,271,000 after buying an additional 8,621,093 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 109,403,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,474,000 after buying an additional 7,658,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 552.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,826,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,511,000 after buying an additional 4,933,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

