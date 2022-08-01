Ycash Hits One Day Trading Volume of $182.00 (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for $0.0798 or 0.00000348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $182.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00271088 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00125366 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00078208 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003569 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,717,419 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz.

Buying and Selling Ycash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

