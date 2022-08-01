YOU COIN (YOU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million

YOU COIN (YOU) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. YOU COIN has a market cap of $1.11 million and $23,003.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,953.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004458 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00133578 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00032584 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc.

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

