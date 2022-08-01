Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Yum China were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

YUMC stock opened at $48.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

