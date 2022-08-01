Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Short Interest Up 43.3% in July

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,940,000 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the June 30th total of 8,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Zendesk to $77.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. William Blair downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk Stock Performance

NYSE ZEN remained flat at $75.42 during trading hours on Monday. 1,822,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.11 and a 200-day moving average of $99.33. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $54.16 and a 1 year high of $136.30. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at Zendesk

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $407.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.68 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zendesk will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $528,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,242 shares of company stock worth $1,779,236. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zendesk

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.