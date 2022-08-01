ZeroSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.01 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0275 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $1.01 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,878.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003739 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00127596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00031472 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

