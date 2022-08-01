Zilliqa (ZIL) Achieves Market Cap of $550.94 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.0420 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $550.94 million and approximately $256.01 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.04 or 0.00448018 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000677 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $481.42 or 0.02093112 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.13 or 0.00278846 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,408,067,408 coins and its circulating supply is 13,116,600,255 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

