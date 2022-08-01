ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $26.14 million and $5,302.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

