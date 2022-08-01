ZKSpace (ZKS) Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last Week

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last seven days, ZKSpace has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One ZKSpace token can currently be bought for $0.0614 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSpace has a total market capitalization of $12.11 million and $495,540.00 worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZKSpace alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.70 or 0.00614629 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001739 BTC.

ZKSpace Token Profile

ZKSpace’s genesis date was February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. ZKSpace’s official website is zks.org. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZKSpace Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSpace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSpace using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSpace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.