ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.19-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $277-$279 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $270.93 million. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.78-$0.80 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.73. 5,441,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,047,234. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.62.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZI. Barclays reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.84.

In other news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $259,892.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $259,892.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 143,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $6,089,715.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,599,722.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 254,317 shares of company stock worth $10,858,149. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $284,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.