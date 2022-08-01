Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $694.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.20 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 104,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Zynga by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,724,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256,834 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Zynga by 345.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 132,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 102,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zynga by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 502,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 237,524 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

