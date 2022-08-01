Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zynga Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.
Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $694.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.20 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynga
About Zynga
Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zynga (ZNGA)
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.