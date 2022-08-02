0Chain Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (ZCN)

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a total market cap of $8.38 million and approximately $102,252.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11,091.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000027 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00069687 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

