10,200 Shares in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Purchased by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Omeros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Omeros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Omeros by 1,254.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 146,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 135,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Omeros by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 36,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OMER shares. Bank of America downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omeros presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

Omeros Stock Performance

OMER stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. Omeros Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.29 million, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

