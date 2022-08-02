12,982 Shares in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Acquired by QCM Cayman Ltd.

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Global X Uranium ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of URA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26.

