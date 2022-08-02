16,243 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Acquired by QCM Cayman Ltd.

QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. iShares Silver Trust makes up about 1.6% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV stock opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

