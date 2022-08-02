28,566 Shares in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Bought by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Claybrook Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Stock Performance

FCRD traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.38. 12,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,543. The stock has a market cap of $101.13 million, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $4.89.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:FCRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 13.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.83%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

Featured Stories

