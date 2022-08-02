2crazyNFT Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges (2CRZ)

2crazyNFT (2CRZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. 2crazyNFT has a total market capitalization of $352,897.92 and approximately $87,265.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 2crazyNFT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 2crazyNFT has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.48 or 0.00627904 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002178 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00016662 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00034511 BTC.
2crazyNFT Coin Profile
2crazyNFT’s total supply is 497,620,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,470,569 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive.
Buying and Selling 2crazyNFT
