31,944 Shares in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Bought by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 31,944 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $1,764,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Insider Activity

Iridium Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Barry West sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,178.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,944.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,506. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.75.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Recommended Stories

