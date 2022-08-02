36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,500 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the June 30th total of 111,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of KRKR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,338,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,612. The company has a market cap of $65.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. 36Kr has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.19.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. 36Kr had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter.

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

