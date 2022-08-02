3EDGE Asset Management LP Has $136.97 Million Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 279.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,764,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,721,006 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up about 10.2% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $136,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

PDBC stock opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75.

