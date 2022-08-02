3EDGE Asset Management LP Has $849,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises approximately 0.1% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $283,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 148,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average is $20.98. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

