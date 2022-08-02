4,532 Shares in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) Bought by Arena Investors LP

Arena Investors LP bought a new position in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 122,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares during the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 976,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 24,013 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Jiya Acquisition Price Performance

JYAC opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. Jiya Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $9.92.

Jiya Acquisition Profile

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. Jiya Acquisition Corp.

