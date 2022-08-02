8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Hits $0.0004

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $124,825.88 and approximately $157,645.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002643 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12,644% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000184 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002121 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000239 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000746 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

