Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,755 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,573 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $1,566,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock opened at $109.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.09.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,436,936 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

