ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the June 30th total of 201,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ABC-Mart,Inc. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AMKYF opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.10.

Get ABC-MartInc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of ABC-Mart,Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

ABC-Mart,Inc. Company Profile

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABC-MartInc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABC-MartInc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.