Abyss Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week (ABYSS)

Abyss (ABYSS) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and $227,512.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,822.98 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003835 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00126582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00031379 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

ABYSS is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

