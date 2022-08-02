Accuvest Global Advisors Has $466,000 Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LIT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 160,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,931,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $75.47 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $97.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.03.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.