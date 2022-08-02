Accuvest Global Advisors Increases Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 380.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in ASML were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ASML by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $5,174,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $805,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $578.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $510.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $586.63. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $412.67 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($790.72) to €630.00 ($649.48) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($489.69) to €525.00 ($541.24) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

