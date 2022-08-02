Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ATVI opened at $80.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.77.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 16.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 98.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 186.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.