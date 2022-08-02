Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $95.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $68.57 and a 1 year high of $108.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

In other news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $187,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $187,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,468 shares in the company, valued at $762,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $344,102. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 12.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 335.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 59.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.