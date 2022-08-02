Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,632 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 0.8% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $509,000. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,698 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 47,252 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $15,165,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.2 %

Adobe stock opened at $411.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $391.77 and its 200 day moving average is $429.08. The company has a market capitalization of $192.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

