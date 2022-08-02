Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.91 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $118.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 1.51. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $80.81 and a 12 month high of $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMS shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $2,399,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 108,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.69, for a total transaction of $11,839,166.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,054,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,071,539.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $2,399,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 355,426 shares of company stock valued at $38,979,477. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,174,000 after purchasing an additional 526,175 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 561,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,721,000 after purchasing an additional 238,522 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 486.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 81,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 67,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 880,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth $2,919,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

