Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Cormark

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Cormark from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.23% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$11.25 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.69.
TSE:AAV traded down C$0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,194. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.14 and a twelve month high of C$12.00.
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.
