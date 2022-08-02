Aeon (AEON) One Day Volume Hits $2.00

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0916 or 0.00000401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $2.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aeon has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.46 or 0.00706839 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002013 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000183 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

