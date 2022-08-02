Aeternity Price Hits $0.0906 on Major Exchanges (AE)

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last week, Aeternity has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $31.74 million and $934,677.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for $0.0906 or 0.00000392 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aeternity

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 396,257,978 coins and its circulating supply is 350,437,034 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com.

Aeternity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

