Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) PT Raised to $154.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $133.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s previous close.

AMG has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.40.

NYSE:AMG opened at $129.51 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $109.57 and a 52 week high of $191.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.87.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($1.27). Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,790,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,472,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

