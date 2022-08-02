Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.
Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Affimed from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.
Affimed Stock Performance
Shares of Affimed stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67. Affimed has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Affimed by 83.0% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 127,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 57,853 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 6.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 33.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.
About Affimed
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Affimed (AFMD)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.