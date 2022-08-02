AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.96). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 52.03%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MITT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.10. 2,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,310. The company has a market cap of $193.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.53. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $13.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.37%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MITT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 72,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

