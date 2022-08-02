AIA Group Ltd Acquires 23,270 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,270 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Bank of America by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Bank of America by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.38. 331,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,701,652. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $268.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

