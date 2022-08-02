AIA Group Ltd Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,037 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 34,187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 236,753 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $19,587,000 after purchasing an additional 44,735 shares during the period. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.95.

Oracle Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.50. 58,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,922,514. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.69. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $203.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last ninety days. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

