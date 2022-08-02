AIA Group Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 129.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,518,636,000 after acquiring an additional 197,415 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,257,382,000 after acquiring an additional 77,517 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after acquiring an additional 624,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $2,403,800,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $8.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $528.07. 6,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,456. The business has a 50-day moving average of $518.90 and a 200 day moving average of $562.05. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $462.66 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

