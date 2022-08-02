AIA Group Ltd Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,152 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 11,506 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Illumina by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,304,926,000 after buying an additional 426,521 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Illumina by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,371,337,000 after buying an additional 406,181 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Illumina by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $641,688,000 after buying an additional 34,963 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Illumina by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,380 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $629,772,000 after buying an additional 189,030 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $532,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays downgraded Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

