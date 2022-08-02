AIA Group Ltd Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 101.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $285.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.92.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $9.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $238.11. 36,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,848. The firm has a market cap of $85.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.83 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.84.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

