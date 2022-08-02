AIA Group Ltd Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF accounts for 1.2% of AIA Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $27,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BATS BBJP traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,658 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.42.

