AIA Group Ltd Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 415,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,653,000. AIA Group Ltd owned approximately 1.31% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,128,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.70. 6,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,957. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

