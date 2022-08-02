AIA Group Ltd Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,285 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.04. The company had a trading volume of 55,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,374,975. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.74. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

