AIA Group Ltd Trims Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,158 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Workday by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Workday by 265.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $271,717.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $271,717.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.24. 5,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,012. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.10 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,293.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.45 and a 200 day moving average of $196.76.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.81.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.