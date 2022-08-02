Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Air Transport Services Group to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $485.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Air Transport Services Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.56.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATSG. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter valued at $233,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter valued at $385,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 714.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter valued at $684,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

